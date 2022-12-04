Follow us on Image Source : GETTY France players during warm-up session

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch France vs Poland on TV, online in India

France and Poland are set to face each other on Sunday. Interestingly, France are unbeaten in their previous matches against Poland with three victories and four matches ending in draw.

This will be Poland's first knockout stage match of a World Cup since 1986, when they lost to Brazil in the round of 16. On the other hand, France have appeared in the round of 16 on five occassions - 1986, 1998, 2006, 2014 and 2018.

In the 2022 edition, there are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between France and Poland:

When is France vs Poland match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 4th of December, Sunday.

Where will the match between France and Poland be held?

The match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between France and Poland begin?

The match is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between France and Poland of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between France and Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

What are the head-to-head details?

This will be the second encounter between France and Poland at the World Cup. In the previous meeting in the year 1982, France registered a 3-2 victory over Poland.

