FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Brazil vs Croatia on TV, online in India

Brazil and Croatia are set to face each other on Friday. Interestingly, Croatia and Brazil have had four encounters against each other so far. Out of the four matches, two were World Cup games and the other two were friendly meetings.

While the best finish registered at the FIFA World Cup by Croatia was as the finalist in the year 2018, Brazil emerged victorious five times - 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2022.

In the 2022 edition, there are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Brazil vs Croatia:

When is Brazil vs Croatia match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 9th of December, Friday.

Where will the match between Brazil and Croatia be held?

The match will be played at the Education City Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Brazil vs Croatia begin?

The match is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between Brazil vs Croatia of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Brazil vs Croatia of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

What is the head-to-head between two teams? Brazil vs Croatia Head-To-Head:

Matches won by Brazil - 3

Matches won by Croatia - 0

Matches ended in a draw - 1

