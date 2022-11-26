FIFA World Cup 2022 | Kylian Mbappe scores two as France beat Denmark 2-1

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kylian Mbappe celebrating a goal vs Denmark

Defending Champions France played like the champions they are as they dominated Denmark, won the encounter 2-1, with Kylian Mbappe scoring both the goals and booked a place the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Mbappe put France ahead in the 61st minute and then scored the winner in the 86th with his right thigh as Les Bleus became the first team to advance to the next round.

Denmark defender Andreas Christensen equalized for his team with a header in the 68th.

Mbappe Unleashed

Mbappe scored four goals when France won the World Cup four years ago, including one in the final. He now has 31 goals for France, moving him one ahead of Just Fontaine — the all-time leading scorer at a single World Cup with 13 goals at the 1958 tournament.

Also Read: Robert Lewandowski finally scores at World Cup as Poland beat Saudis 2-0

France beat Australia 4-1 in its opening game while the Danes drew 0-0 with Tunisia. The Aussies beat Tunisia 1-0 earlier Saturday.

France will next face Tunisia on November 30, Wednesday.

(Inputs PTI)

Latest Sports News