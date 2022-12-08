Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA World Cup 2022: Is Raheem Sterling returning back to Qatar ahead of key clash vs France?

England ace Raheem Sterling’s continued absence could be a worrying sign for England as they prepare for their FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal clash against France. Sterling has left the English squad after thieves entered his home causing panic in the family. Sterling was granted leave by the English FA and the team management and boarded his flight to England.

Will Sterling return to Qatar?

According to latest reports from the English media, Sterling could be back in Qatar for the Saturday clash against France. The England No.10 has been a vital member of the squad and scored in their opening group match against Iran. Sterling hopes to fly back to Qatar on Thursday and rejoin England’s World Cup camp before the side’s quarter-final against France on Saturday.

Sterling has been finalising his security arrangements after the robbery at his Surrey home and does not want to leave the United Kingdom until he is satisfied that his family are safe.

What was the incident?

Jewellery and watches were among the items stolen at the home of the England winger, who was forced to fly back to the UK to deal with the incident. Sterling, who missed England’s last-16 victory over Senegal last Sunday, was understood to have been left “shaken” by the break-in and fearing for the safety of his fiancée and three children. The robbery is being investigated by Surrey police.

Why is Sterling important for England?

Southgate needs every attacking tool at his disposal against France and he will want strength in depth on the bench. Sterling had lost his place in England’s starting lineup before flying home last Sunday, but he is one of the most experienced players in the squad and played a vital role in Southgate’s side reaching the final of Euro 2020.

Latest Sports News