FIFA World Cup 2022: France dealt another big blow as Christopher Nkunku ruled out with leg injury

Defending world champions France have been dealt another huge blow in their World Cup bid as star attacker Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out with a leg injury. The French attacker suffered the injury in training on Tuesday (November 15) evening and will now serve time on the treatment table after being ruled out. France are already without 2018 World Cup winners Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

Statement from Les Blues

"Injured in training, Christopher Nkunku must give up participating in the World Cup. The whole group shares Christopher's sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery," wrote the national team in a statement.

What happened to Nkunku?

Nkunku twisted his leg awkwardly when challenging Eduardo Camavinga for the ball during Tuesday's session. The RB Leipzig forward immediately signalled he was in pain and departed the training field to receive treatment. France have since confirmed that the injury will prevent him from taking part in the tournament.

The news is a significant blow for Les Bleus, who previously had Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante and Presnel Kimpembe ruled out of action in Qatar. Nkunku has been in splendid form for club side Leipzig this season too, scoring 12 times in 15 Bundesliga appearances.

The France squad are set to fly to Qatar on Wednesday and will face Australia in their first Group D match. Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is also still recovering from an injury. A replacement for Nkunku has not yet been named.

The defending world champions confirmed they will call up a replacement for the 25-year-old. Didier Deschamps' side begin their World Cup campaign against Australia next Tuesday. They also face Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

