FIFA World Cup 2022: England thump Senegal to reach quarterfinal; Mbappe leads France to beat Poland

Two more quarterfinal places were booked in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as England thumped Senegal 3-0 to reach the last eight. Skipper Harry Kane was the center of attraction with his first goal of the tournament while Jordan Henderson also got on the scoring chart. In the other game, defending champion France also booked their place in the quarterfinal after getting the better of Poland by 3-1 with Kylian Mbappe once again in the spotlight.

Kane back on scoring form

England set up a huge World Cup quarter-final showdown with defending champions France after easing past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the last 16. After a sluggish start at the Al Bayt Stadium, England burst into life in the 39th minute when Jude Bellingham brilliantly set up Jordan Henderson for the opener.

It got even better for Gareth Southgate's side just before the break when Bellingham launched a devastating England counter, which was finished off by Harry Kane (45+3) for his first goal of the tournament. England's charge to the last eight continued after the break as Bukayo Saka (57) justified his recall to the starting XI with a deft finish to convert Phil Foden's cross.

Giroud’s record, Mbappe’s brace guides England to win

Olivier Giroud became France's all-time men's record goalscorer as his opener and Kylian Mbappe's second-half double gave the World Cup holders a 3-1 win over Poland to move them into the quarter-finals. Giroud scored his 52nd France goal to surpass Thierry Henry's record with a neat first-half finish (44) to help fire Les Bleus to a last-16 victory in Doha and set up a quarter-final against England on Saturday.

The 36-year-old, who had equalled Henry's tally of 51 after scoring twice in their opening Group D win over Australia, broke the record on his 117th appearance for France. Mbappe then doubled France's lead in the 74th minute before arrowing in a superb second in stoppage time to make it five goals in Qatar - two more than any other player at the tournament.

