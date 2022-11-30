Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA World Cup 2022: England dump out Wales while Ecuador crash out; Senegal and USA secure R16 berth

Wales were dumped out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after their embarrassing defeat to England in an all-British affair. A brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Phil Foden saw England run away with all three points and win Group B. USA, on the other hand, were the other team to make the last 16 from Group B. Earlier, Senegal’s win over Ecuador saw them make the last 16 with the Netherlands through as group winners.

Rashford makes Wales pay

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden capitalised on their starting roles to help England eliminate Wales from the World Cup with a 3-0 win which also secured top spot in Group B and set up a last-16 tie with Senegal.

England boss Gareth Southgate had been grilled since the disappointing goalless draw with USA about Foden's lack of game time in the tournament so far and the Manchester City forward showed what he can bring to this stage at the start of the second half.

England will next face Senegal in the Round of 16 as they look to make the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

USA make last 16

USA qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup as runners-up in Group B after Christian Pulisic's goal was enough to beat Iran 1-0. In what was a shootout for qualification, it was the USA that relished the jeopardy, playing with great energy and attacking intent as Pulisic bundled home the crucial goal on 38 minutes. The Chelsea man suffered an injury to his hip in that brave action and didn't come out for the second half.

Koulibaly breaks Ecuadorian hearts

Kalidou Koulibaly proved an unlikely matchwinner as Senegal reached the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Ecuador, who are out of the tournament. Senegal will now play the winners of Group B England in a mouth-watering contest on Sunday evening.

Qatar say goodbye on home turf

Netherlands eased into the last 16 of the World Cup as they clinched top spot in Group A with a 2-0 win over Qatar. Cody Gakpo opened the scoring midway through the first half with his third goal of the tournament, while Frenkie de Jong added a second shortly after half-time.

Latest Sports News