FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo shines as Portugal book R16 berth; Brazil advance in Neymar's absence

Five-time World Champions Brazil along with Portugal are through to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after their convincing wins on Monday (November 29) evening. Cristiano Ronaldo was the star man and looked to have claimed the first goal in their 2-0 win for Portugal while Ronaldo’s former Manchester United and Real Madrid teammate Casemiro won all three points for Brazil against Switzerland.

Fernandes double powers Portugal in last 16

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to send Portugal through to the knockout stages from Group H with a game to spare after beating Uruguay 2-0. Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had scored a second-half header although the striker did not get a touch to Fernandes' cross which ended up in the net.

Uruguay almost equalised when substitute Maxi Gomez hit a post before Luis Suarez missed from close-range - but they were punished in the 90th minute as a VAR check saw Jose Maria Gimenez adjudged to have handled the ball in the area and, with Ronaldo having been brought off, Fernandes tucked away the spot kick.

Portugal dominated a drab first half yet Uruguay had the best chance when Rodrigo Bentancur wonderfully weaved through the defence, but was denied one of the great World Cup goals by goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Brazil in R16

Casemiro fired Brazil into the last 16 of the World Cup with a late strike in their 1-0 win over Switzerland. With Neymar missing the game due to an ankle injury, the five-time champions laboured for long periods of the match as they struggled to breakdown the determined defensive set up of their Group G opponents.

Vinicius Jr had looked the most likely to make the breakthrough and saw a second-half strike ruled out by VAR with Richarlison offside earlier in the move.

The thrilling 3-3 draw between Serbia and Cameroon earlier in the day means Brazil, with two wins from two matches, are guaranteed a top two spot, although Switzerland - sitting on three points - will need a win in their final group game with Serbia to guarantee their progress. A draw would be enough if Cameroon don't beat Brazil.

