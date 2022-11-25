FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo scripts history at stadium 974 as Portugal thump Ghana by 3-2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@FIFAWORLDCUP) Cristiano Ronaldo in action

FIFA World Cup 2022: History has been created in Qatar today and it is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo who has added another feather to his hat. Before the start of this match, Portugal had been touted as the favourites and they have certainly lived up to this tag. They were certainly wary of the challenge that Ghana had. In a pretty unexpected fashion, Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia and Germany lost to Japan. Portugal certainly did not want to add to the list of upsets in the ongoing World Cup. A lot was riding on the legendary CR7 who has been in news lately due to his exit from the famous English Premier League club Manchester United exit.

In the starting minutes of the game, Ghana looked simply outstanding with their rock-solid defence. Portugal on many occasions tried to make a move, but everytime they tried to pace up, they were restrained by Ghana. For most of the match, Portugal had possession of the ball, but they did couldn't make the most of it. Till the first half things were pretty competitive between both sides. Portugal had 70% possession and Ghana had 30% possession, but come to the second half, the game took off and things escalated to a new level. In a historic moment, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the account by scoring off a penalty. This goal is historic as Cristiano becomes the first man to score in five World Cups. A legendary feat that is a testament to the stature that he has in the game.

Ghana too were not ready to stand down. They leveled the scores and this certainly was a scare for Portugal. They tried and forced matters. As Portugal's attacks intensified, Ghana slowly started to fall apart. João Félix capitalized on a brilliant assist by Manchester United superstar Bruni Fernandes and earned Portugal's lead. Supporting Félix with his heroics, Rafael Leão too scored for Portugal and this too was an assist by Bruno Fernandes. Ghana scored yet another one in the last minutes of the game but their cause was long lost. Portugal have earned their first points and now their eyes will certainly be set on the next stage of the tournament.

