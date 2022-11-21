FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on interview with Piers Morgan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on his interview

FIFA World Cup 2022: The FIFA World Cup 2022 has begun and the teams are giving it their all to stake their claim for the fabled trophy. The World Cup features the likes of great players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leading their teams. Ahead of the World Cup, Ronaldo gave an interview to Piers Morgan which shocked football fans. In the interview, the Portugal captain threw light on his relationship with Manchester United and its manager Erik Ten Hag.

Ronaldo had stated that he felt betrayed in the club and stated that he had no respect for Ten Hag. Now, ahead of his World Cup match, Ronaldo has broken the silence on his interview. The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner stated that he is bulletproof and the interview will not harm the Portugal team. "Please, don't ask players about me. Ask about the World Cup, I'm bulletproof, I have an armoured mind. I don't have any doubt that this recent episode, that interview, and other episodes with other players that happen sometimes, can sometimes shake the player but it won't shake Portugal," Ronaldo said.

Not only his interview but the timing of the interview was also a topic of debate. Reflecting on the timing, Ronaldo said, "Timing is always timing. From your side, it is easy to see how we can choose the timings. Sometimes you write truths, and sometimes you write lies. I don’t have to worry about what others believe. I speak when I want to. Everyone knows who I am, what I believe in." Ronaldo added.

Ronaldo gave an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV. He revealed that he felt betrayed by people in the club. When asked that is he feeling like people in the club did not want him, Ronaldo stated, "Yes. Not only the coach, but a few other two or three guys there around the club. I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too," he stated. Ronaldo also stated that he has no respect for Erik ten Hag. "I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you," he added.

