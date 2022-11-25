FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo achieves mammoth feat, becomes first player to register 'THIS' record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cristiano Ronaldo against Ghana

FIFA World Cup 2022: Big stage calls for a big player and it is no different in Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo's case. Amidst everything that is happening around him, Cristiano made sure that he turns up for the big stage well-prepared, with only one goal, to lift the fabled World Cup trophy in his hands. Cristiano has been one of the most prolific players in the history of the game and whenever he takes the field, everybody follows him closely.

This is Cristiano Ronaldo's fifth soccer World Cup. He made his first appearance on the grandest stage way back in the year 2006. As brash as he was on the field, Cristiano has evolved and now he leads his side whenever he walks onto the soccer pitch. On November 23, 2022, Portugal were taking on Ghana in stadium 974. This was supposed to be Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance this his Manchester United exit fiasco. People wanted to see CR7 in full swing and he certainly did not disappoint. Going into this World Cup, Cristiano had scored in the previous four editions he had been a part of. Rewinding the clock, vintage Ronaldo opened Portugal's account in the match and the World Cup with a penalty kick.

This is one historic goal as far as Cristiano Ronaldo's career and the history of the soccer World Cup is concerned. With this particular goal, Cristiano has become the first player to score in all five World Cups. Interestingly, this feat happened after Ronaldo was banned from the FA Cup too for smashing a fan's phone. As far as Ronaldo's international career goes, he has scored 118 goals in 192 matches as of now and the numbers will certainly continue to pile up shortly. On the franchise front, Cristiano's future remains unknown. Famous clubs such as Chelsea and Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested, but as of now, this is not something that will bother the great CR7.

