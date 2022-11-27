FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil star Neymar posts picture of swollen ankle ahead of clash against Switzerland

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, INSTAGRAM Neymar suffered injury during Brazil's opening match in World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Brazilian side is all set to miss the services of their star forward Neymar as the 30-year-old old sustained an ankle injury in his side's opening game against Serbia. Neymar has been ruled out of the group-stage matches of the tournament and the forward recently broke the silence over his injury. Neymar had stated that it is one of the hardest moments that he is injured during a World Cup but hopes to be back. Now, the Brazilian forward has posted a picture of his swollen ankle ahead of Brazil's second clash.

In the picture, Neymar's ankle can be seen still swollen and he also wrote, "Boraaa" in the pictures. Neymar is currently undergoing treatment for the damaged ligaments in his right ankle. He was injured during Brazil's opening match against Serbia when a hard tackle from Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic sent him in pain. Neymar was taken off the field Antony in the 80th minute. The 30-year-old has been ruled out of the group stage matches of the tournament and the forward star hopes to be back in action soon.

Image Source : GETTYNeymar was seen in pain after getting injured

In another Instagram post shared by the Brazilian star, he wrote, "The pride and love I feel for wearing the shirt has no explanation. If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born in, it would be BRAZIL. Nothing in my life was given or easy I always had to chase my dreams and my goals. Never wishing evil on anyone but helping those in need. Today has become one of the hardest moments in my career... and again in a world cup. I have an injury yes, it's boring, and it's going to hurt but I'm sure I'll have the chance to come back because I will do my best to help my country, my teammates and myself. Long time to wait for the enemy to knock me down like this? N E V E R ! I am a CHILD OF THE IMPOSSIBLE GOD and my FAITH is endless.

Brazil's road to the knockouts

The Brazilian side is placed in Group G alongside Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia. The Seleção's defeated Serbia in the opening encounter and will face Switzerland next on Monday before locking horns against Cameroon on Friday. Seleção's are placed on the first spot in the Group and a win on Monday will take them through to the knockouts. Brazil are in search of their sixth World title, having won the tournament back in 2002. Neymar has led his national side to the 2013 Confederations Cup and its first Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games but has yet to win a major title with Brazil.

