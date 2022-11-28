Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil look to seal R16 spot in Neymar's absence; Ronaldo's Portugal also in action

The business end of the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage is fast approaching as teams look to assert their dominance in the tournament. The latest edition of rounds will see Brazil in action Monday (November 28) as they take Switzerland with a win virtually guaranteeing a place in the Round of 16. The record five-time champions will be without Neymar for the contest. The day will also see Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal take on Uruguay in what will be a report of the 2018 Round of 16 clash. South Korea and Serbia will also be in focus on Monday.

Brazil vs Switzerland

Pre-tournament favourites Brazil face Switzerland in a World Cup Group G clash on Monday at Stadium 974. With a resounding win in their opening fixture, Brazil lived up to those expectations placed on them before the finals.

Brazil's first opponents, Serbia, were highly fancied to be one of the dark horses at this tournament, but a dominant performance from the Selecao made them look very ordinary. Complete domination from first whistle till last rewarded Tite's side with a 2-0 success over the Balkan nation, thanks to a Richarlison double in the second half.

Date: November 28, 2022

Kick-off: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Stadium 974 in Doha

Portugal vs Uruguay

Portugal will enter Monday's Group H contest with Uruguay knowing that a victory would see them qualify for the last-16 stage of the 2022 World Cup with a game to spare. Fernando Santos's side recorded a 3-2 win over Ghana in their tournament opener on Thursday night, while Uruguay played out a goalless draw with South Korea earlier in the day.

On Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men's player to score in five World Cups when he found the back of the net from the penalty spot against Ghana on Thursday evening. Uruguay will look to stop the Portuguese maestro.

Date: November 29, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail

Cameroon vs Serbia

West African nation, Cameroon are seeking their first victory at the World Cup since 2002, when current Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto'o was the last player to net a winner for his country on the global stage. Although Cameroon managed to hold higher-ranked opponents for the first half of their Group G opener, a 48th-minute goal from Yaounde-born Breel Embolo proved the difference in Cameroon's defeat to Switzerland.

It was the Selecao who left Serbia pointless after their opening fixture at Lusail Stadium on Thursday, as the two nations reproduced the same result as when they met in Russia four years ago - a 2-0 victory for Brazil.

Date: November 28, 2022

Kick-off: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah

South Korea vs Ghana

Ghana are facing the prospect of an early elimination from World Cup 2022 Group H when they travel to the Education City Stadium to face South Korea on Monday. The Black Stars fell to an agonising 3-2 defeat to Portugal on the opening day, while their Asian counterparts impressively held Uruguay to a goalless draw.

A total of four goalless draws were played out on matchday one of the 2022 World Cup, and while South Korea put in a good shift in their scoreless stalemate with Uruguay, the woodwork did have come to their aid on a couple of occasions.

Date: November 28, 2022

Kick-off: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan

Live Streaming Details

All the matches will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

