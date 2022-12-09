FIFA World Cup 2022, BRA vs CRO: Neymar scores historic goal and equals 'THIS' mammoth record held by Pele

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neymar equals Pele's record

FIFA World Cup 2022, BRA vs CRO: Cometh the hour, cometh the man, Neymar Jr. has finally hit out at all his critics and has delivered on the biggest stage of them all, the World Cup stage. The Brazil skipper who tried and tried throughout the first ninety minutes finally scored in the first half of the extra time. Neymar Jr. has kept Brazil alive as of now as they are slowly and steadily inching towards the semi-final berth and the 6th World Cup trophy.

Neymar, who was criticized for being injured on most of the occasions is officially back and he has rescued his team and has kept their World Cup dreams alive. Neymar has created history here at the Education City Stadium. Neymar scored his 77th goal for Brazil. This goal has brought him on an equal playing field with Brazilian legend Pele. Courtesy of this goal, both Neymar and Pele have the highest number of goals in Brazilian colours. If Neymar scores one more, he certainly will edge past Pele, but as of now, his focus certainly remains on winning the World Cup for his team.

