Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Big day for title contenders as Spain, Germany & Belgium start mission World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4 will see title contenders Belgium, Spain and Germany take the spotlight as they brace themselves for their opening encounters. The day will also see the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia in action as well with four matches on offer on an eventful day.

Croatia vs Morocco

Croatia are playing their first World Cup fixture since losing in the final four years ago, going down by a 4-2 scoreline to France. A combination of a fortunate draw and over-achievement contributed to that run, and there are signs that Croatia are getting back to their best after losing in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

Morocco have failed to qualify for the World Cup on four of their five attempts, their only appearance coming in Russia in 2018.

Although just one point was collected from three group matches, the African nation performed better than their record suggests, only going down 1-0 to Portugal and being denied a famous win over Spain by an injury-time equaliser.

Date: November 23, 2022

Kick-off: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Germany vs Japan

The curse of the defending champions was well and truly alive for Germany at the 2018 World Cup, as the side formerly led by Joachim Low saw the defence of their 2014 crown end at the first hurdle before a last-16 elimination to England in the recent European Championships.

Defeat at Wembley marked the end of Low's celebrated tenure in the Mannschaft hot seat, as serial winner Hansi Flick embarked on a new adventure with the national team, who may be going under the radar somewhat as Argentina and Brazil earn the favourites tags.

Date: November 23, 2022

Kick-off: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan

Spain vs Costa Rica

Spain lifted the World Cup for the first time in 2010, and it was an extraordinary period for the national side, as they also won Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 during a period of utter domination.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a difficult few years for La Roja by their own high standards, being eliminated in the group stage of the 2014 competition, losing two of their three matches in the finals, before exiting in the round of 16 last time out.

Costa Rica first competed in the finals of the World Cup back in 1990, reaching the round of 16, before being eliminated in the group stage of the tournament in both 2002 and 2006.

Date: November 23, 2022

Kick-off: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium in Doha

ALSO READ I Official: Martin Guptill to be released from central contract after warming bench for NZ

Belgium vs Canada

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is also now under pressure to produce for the nation, as defeats in Euro 2020 and the previous Nations League's finals have caused discontent among supporters.

They qualified with consummate ease once again during UEFA qualifying, averaging over three goals per game, but they often underperform when it really matters at major tournaments, such as their defeat against Italy in last summer's European Championships.

Canada scored the most goals and conceded the fewest as the Maple Leafs topped the final section of qualification in the CONCACAF region ahead of Mexico and the USA.

Date: November 24, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan

Live Streaming Details

All the matches will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

Latest Sports News