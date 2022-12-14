FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia: Here is why a new ball is being used for semi-finals | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Al Hilm, the ball for FIFA World Cup semi finals and finals

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia: The business end of the soccer fest is here, and in a sudden move, FIFA has changed the soccer ball ahead of the semi-finals. The same ball will be used for the finals also. The famous Al Rihla had been used for the group stage, the round of 16, and the quarter-final matches, but as of now, FIFA has replaced the Al Rihla ball with the Al Hilm soccer ball. As per sponsorship commitments, both the balls have been manufactured by Adidas and since the World Cup is being played in Qatar, both the balls have Arabic names. Al Rihla means 'The Journey' and the new soccer ball, Al Hilm means 'The Dream'.

The governing body of FIFA announced this move on Sunday, much ahead of the semi-final round. Lionel Messi's Argentina are facing Luka Modric's Croatia at the Lusial Stadium and the world is having a taste of how the Al Hilm behaves and reacts. When France face Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, they too will have to adjust to the changing dynamics of the Al Hilm. The Al Rihla had been amid severe criticism. The sensors placed inside the ball resulted in taking a goal away from Cristiano Ronaldo against Uruguay. Interestingly, the Al Hilm utilizes the same technology as it is designed by Adidas.

Supporting their decision of changing the ball for the semi-finals, FIFA stressed on the fact that the 'Connected Ball' technology has been of great assistance to the referees and has enabled them to make quicker and more accurate decisions. FIFA also said that the ball offers instant data to the VAR officials and also plays a crucial part in the use of the semi-automated offside system. Johannes Holzmuller, the director of football technology and innovation at FIFA lavished praises on the Al Hilm by saying that it can unlock new insights for supporters as well as match officials.

Holzmüller further added:

With the development of connected ball technology, Adidas made it possible that an additional important layer of information is available to video match officials. The data from the ball unlocks new insights for storytelling around the unique moments on the pitch at this World Cup.

The Al Hilm is the first World Cup ball to be manufactured using water-based inks and glue. The design of the soccer ball features a textured gold base colour and a triangular pattern.

