FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina fans adopt 'NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM' ahead of finals | Details Inside

FIFA World Cup 2022: The stage is almost set as the Lusail gets itself ready for the biggest clash of this year between Argentina and France. On Sunday, December 18, 2022, when Argentina and France walk out to the soccer pitch, the world will have their eyes glued to their screens as they will witness the crowning of a new champion. Argentina defeated Croatia in the first semi-final and France followed this feat by defeating underdogs Morocco. This will be France's second successive World Cup finals. They are the defending champions and they will give it all out to keep their title intact.

Ahead of the much important finals. The fans of the Argentina team have adopted a new national anthem. The song goes by the name 'Muchachos' and has become a hugely popular unofficial anthem of Argentine fans at the World Cup. This particular song is written by one of the fans and includes references to soccer greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. The song also knocks rival Brazil and pays homage to the Argentine soldiers who fought in the Falklands war. As far as history goes, Argentina lost a brief but bloody war with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago in 1982.

The chorus of the song says 'Guys, now we're getting our hopes up again, I want to win the third one, I want to be a world champion'. Argentina have won two World Cups and now they are on their quest for the third one. The anthem is also sung in the stands and on the streets of Doha as well as by millions of loyal fans back home in South America. Fernando Romero, a fan of Argentina's Racing Club, adapted an old song by the pop band La Mosca to support the national team. Romero said the song came to him after the death of Maradona and Argentina's triumph in the Copa America against Brazil at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

