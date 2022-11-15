Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about Brazil World Cup squad ahead of FIFA WC 2022

Five-time FIFA World Champions Brazil will be looking to stamp their authority on the global stage as they take the center stage. Blessed with the talents of Neymar, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus, coach Tite will be looking to clinch Brazil’s sixth World Cup title in Qatar in December. With just days before the start of the FIFA World Cup here is a look at Brazil’s team ahead of the World Cup.

The qualification campaign for Brazil

No other team came close to breaking Brazil’s supremacy in the qualification round of the FIFA South American qualifiers. Tite’s side conceded just five goals in the qualification and scored a staggering 40 goals in 17 matches, averaging more than two goals per game and went undefeated throughout the qualification. The five-time champions dropped only six points in the qualifiers, while only Argentina were the other side to remain unbeaten in the South American qualifiers where they saw off the challenge from Uruguay, Ecuador, Peru and many others.

World Cup Group Details

Brazil will start its World Cup campaign on Thursday (November 24) at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail against Serbia. The group won’t be an easy ride, but the five-time champions should get out of it easily. Brazil will then shift their base to Doha where they play against European heavyweights Switzerland on Monday (November 28) in what will be a crucial contest.

Brazil will then return to Lusial to bring curtains on their group stage campaign as they will face African giants Cameroon. The contest will take place on Friday (December 2) at the Lusail Iconic Stadium while Brazil should be potentially resting players with knockouts on the rise.

Sr. No Team 1 Cameroon 2 Serbia 3 Switzerland

Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Seville), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Players to watch out for Brazil

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Team Details:

Nickname(s) A Seleção (The National Team) Canarinha (Little Canary) Head coach Tite Captain Thiago Silva Most caps Cafu (142) Top scorer Pelé (77)

World Cup history:

Appearances 22 (first in 1930) Best result Champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

