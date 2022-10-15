FIFA Women's U-17 WC: India's campaign for quarterfinal berth ends after suffering defeat to Morocco

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAM/TWITTER India vs Morocco

Hosts India conceded three goals and suffered a defeat to Morocco in their second Group A match of the FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup on Friday.

Debutants Morocco scored in the second half through El Madani (50th minute), Yasmine Zouhir (61st), and Cherif Djennah (90+1) to register their maiden win in the tournament.

"We fought hard but lost the match. We will try to give our best against Brazil," said captain Astam Oraon after the match. "It was a much-improved performance by the team (than the match against the USA). But we made mistakes including by the goalkeeper (second goal)," head coach Thomas Dennerby said.

India, who were also making their debut as automatic qualifiers as hosts, had lost to USA 0-8 in the opening match on Tuesday.

They will lock horns with Brazil in the last group match on October 17, which will only be of academic interest.

Morroco still remained in contention for a quarterfinal berth with three points after title contenders Brazil and USA played out a 1-1 draw in another Group A match earlier in the day.

Brazil and USA now have four points each after two matches. Morocco, who lost to Brazil 0-1 on Tuesday, are set to play against the USA on October 17.

What happened in the match?

It was a much improved Indian side after their 0-8 defeat in the first match against the USA and they dominated briefly in the early part of the first half which was largely evenly contested. But the hosts lost the plot in the second half.

Goalkeeper Melody Keisham, who replaced Anjali Munda after the USA match, had a forgettable game as her mistake led to Morocco's second goal.

In the eighth minute of the match, India put pressure on the opposition's defence. Nitu Linda collected the ball in the Morocco box and she tried to set up Anita Kumari but a defender cleared the ball. Nothing came out of the Indian corner.

Four minutes later, it was Nitu again who won the ball after pressing her marker but her pass towards Anita was blocked by a Moroccan player.

Melody failed to collect the ball cleanly after a Hajar Said attempt. El Madani then sent a cross but two Moroccan players could not connect it captain Zouhir was there to fire in a powerful shot but only to hit the crossbar.

Another Morocco chance came right at the half-time whistle when Melody again failed to collect the ball but India survived as both the sides were locked 0-0 at half-time.

Five minutes into the second half, Nakata handled the ball inside the Indian box and the referee had no hesitation to point to the dreaded spot and El Madani stepped up to score from the penalty.

Morocco doubled the lead after Melody fumbled while trying to collect a cross from the right and captain Yasmine Zouhir slotted the ball home with a left-footer in the 61st minute.

Morocco then added salt to India's injury as Cherif Djennah outran Indian markers on the left before scoring a clinical goal in the first minute of the added time.

