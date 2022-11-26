FIFA WC: Giantkillers Saudi Arabia, defending champs France & others take centre stage; Live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Saudi Arabia, France and others take centre stage in World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: The FIFA World Cup action continues as the fans are witnessing some highest quality football by the world-class teams in Qatar. The seventh day of the action is set to witness 8 teams having a go in four contests on 26th November. On Saturday, giant killers Saudi Arabia, defending champion France, Denmark, Poland, Australia and Tunisia are set to have a crack in their second game of the group stage.

The first match will witness Tunisia and Australia locking horns against each other before the giant killers Saudi Arabia begin their action against Poland. Defending champions France will play their second outing against Denmark, while Argentina will be in action against Mexico on the 7th day.

Tunisia vs Australia

North African nation Tunisia and Oceania country Australia will begin the day's proceedings at Al Janoub Stadium. Tunisia held Denmark for a draw in their first encounter, while Australia lost their initial outing against France. The African nation is on the second spot in Group D with 1 point, while Australia sit 4th without a point. The match will be crucial for both teams.

When and where to watch Tunisia vs Australia

Tunisia vs Australia match will be aired Live on TV at 3:30 PM IST. It can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema app too.

Saudi Arabia vs Poland

Asian nation Saudi Arabia and Europe's Poland will kick off the second match of the day at Education City Stadium. The Polish held Mexico in their first game, while Saudi Arabia stunned giants Argentina in their opening match of Group C. In the points table, KSA lead the tally with 3 points, while Poland sit on the second spot.

Image Source : GETTYSaudi Arabia shocked Argentina in their first match

When and where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Poland

Saudi Arabia vs Poland match will be aired Live on TV at 6:30 PM IST. It can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app too.

France vs Denmark

In another Group D outing of the day, defending champions France will take on Denmark at Stadium 974. France won their first match against Australia and are on top of the Group, while Denmark, who drew their first outing, sit on third.

When and where to watch France vs Denmark

France vs Denmark match will be aired Live on TV at 9:30 PM IST. It can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema app too.

Argentina vs Mexico

After facing a shock defeat in their first match, Argentina will look to bounce back strongly against Mexico. Lionel Messi's side was defeated by Saudi Arabia, while Mexico featured in a stalemate against Poland. The match, which will be played at the Lusail Stadium will be key for Argentina to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

When and where to watch Argentina vs Mexico

Argentina vs Mexico match will be aired Live on TV at 12:30 AM IST on 27th November. It can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema app too.

