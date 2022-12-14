FIFA WC 2022: Defending champs France hit with illness; two players doubtful for semifinal vs Morocco- Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY French team hit with illness issues

FIFA World Cup 2022: The French football team is set to lock horns against the Giantkillers Morocco in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Didier Deschamps' side is looking to defend its title in Qatar and become the only third team in history to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup crowns. But ahead of the last four clash, the French team has reportedly been hit with illness issues.

As per a report from The Sun, the duo of Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot were forced to skip the training session on the eve of the semifinal and are in big doubt to play the match against Morocco. Meanwhile, Upamecano missed the training on Monday too as he suffered a sore throat. According to reports, Rabiot did not train due to cold. The duo have been starting for France in the previous fixtures. While midfielder Rabiot played in all five matches for the French team, defender Upamecano missed a group-stage match against Tunisia.

As per reports, Ibrahima Konate is likely to replace Upamecano if he is not fit, while, Youssouf Fofana can come in place of Rabiot. Earlier, the winning goal scorer against England Aurelien Tchouameni skipped the training at the start of the week but he returned to the squad on Tuesday.

France not taking Morocco lightly

Meanwhile, the French team is in no mood to take the Giantkillers Morocco lightly as they have stunned few giants. They are yet to concede a goal from the opposition and are unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. Morocco have defeated Spain, Belgium and Portugal on their way to the semifinal and topped Group F, which featured, Belgium Croatia and Canada, apart from them.

"We have respect and admiration for what Morocco have done, nothing happens by chance at this level. When a team is capable of beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and finish the top of their group, it is because they have lots of quality on in their team, in terms of cohesion and team spirit. They will be formidable opponents, and on top of that, there will be a hostile atmosphere in the stadium," France captain and goal-saver Hugo Lloris said ahead of the semifinal match.

Latest Sports News