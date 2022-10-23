Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Spain and Colombia enter semifinals after wins against Tanzania and Japan

Colombia defeated a nine-member Tanzania 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. With the win, the South Americans entered the semifinals of the showpiece following four successive group stage exits, including in 2018. Colombia made the first breakthrough within three minutes, with captain Linda Caicedo finding the back of the net.

The second goal came 13 minutes later, as Cristina Motta's cross from the left was headed into the goal by Yesica Munoz. Colombia added to Tanzania's misery with a spot-kick in the 32nd minute.

In the day's other quarterfinal, Spain rallied to beat Japan 2-1 and make the semifinals of the tournament. Momoko Tanikawa put Japan ahead with his 66th minute strike, but Vicky Lopez (87' and 90+3) scored twice to seal the issue in his team's favour.

The competition now enters the business end as the likes of Spain and Colombia look to underline their credentials. It is worth noting that Spain are the defending champions of the U-17 Women’s World Cup and will look to retain the crown. The beat Mexico in the 2018 final which was hosted by Uruguay.

A win for Spain in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will see them go level with North Korea for most titles at the junior level. Korea lead the tally with two titles while a win for Spain will see them go level with the Asian side. It now remains to be seen who gets the nod and wins the latest edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

List of winners of U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup

Team Titles Runners-up Third place Fourth place North Korea 2 (2008, 2016) 1 (2012) – 1 (2010) Japan 1 (2014) 2 (2010, 2016) – – Spain 1 (2018) 1 (2014) 2 (2010, 2016) – South Korea 1 (2010) – – – France 1 (2012) – – –

