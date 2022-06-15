FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup schedule announced, India to begin campaign on October 11

Follow us on Image Source : AIFF India will be hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022. (Representative Image)

India is set to play three group stage matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as FIFA along with Local Organising Committee (LOC) announced the schedule for the U-17 Women's World Cup.

The official draw will take place on June 24 as the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa will host the semifinals with DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai set to host the final. India will be playing its three matches on October 11, 14 and 17 with the final set to be held on October 30.

The 24 group stage games will conclude on October 18 and the matches will be shared among all three host states – Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra.

The quarterfinals will be held on October 21 and 22 following which the semifinals will be staged on October 26.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda will equally share the four quarterfinal games.

LOC Project Directors, Ankush Arora and Nandini Arora, in a joint statement said, "We are extremely grateful to FIFA, our host states and all other stakeholders for their continued support in the aligned vision of uplifting women's football.

"The launch of the schedule is a significant moment on the road to the historic tournament. The preparations for hosting India's second FIFA competition are progressing as per timelines and we remain confident of delivering a highly successful tournament, one which will provide a platform for future stars of women’s football to shine."

