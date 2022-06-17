FIFA shoots 'special series' with football star Sunil Chhetri

Follow us on Image Source : AIFF IMAGE Footbal star Sunil Chhetri during a match

FIFA shot a "special series" on India's star footballer Sunil Chhetri as a parat of regional content initiative.

Turning out for a country that is yet to play in the World Cup, Indian football team skipper Chhetri featuring in a series by the world football governing body is wonderful.

"Some of the parts have been in shot in Bangalore as he is living there while a bit of shooting also took place in Delhi, where his parents live and where he grew up," according to reports.



Chhetri also received a congratulatory message from top EPL club Tottenham Hotspur for equalling Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas' tally of 84 international goals.

The 37-year-old is just two goals behind Lionel Messi's tally of 86 goals. He is the third-highest goal scorer in international football among active players, a list that is led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

When asked about his record after India's qualification to the Asian Cup, the Chhetri had stated, "I genuinely don't care about records and personal milestones. I just want to enjoy myself as I move on to the last moments – just go out and enjoy on the pitch."

The Indian football team entered the Asian Cup with Chhetri leading from the front with four goals.

Impressed by the huge turnout at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, Chhetri says the side would love to play the AFC Asian Cup on home soil while confessing to "hitting my peak" at a time when many are discussing his retirement from the game.

"The kind of form we are in, we would have loved to play at home. The way the fans are coming up and supporting us in numbers, it would be great to play here," said Chhetri.

