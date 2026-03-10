FIFA says 2026 World Cup 'too big' to postpone despite West Asia tensions; Monitoring situation

New Delhi:

Uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical climate in West Asia has raised questions about global sporting events scheduled in the near future, including the FIFA World Cup 2026. Despite the tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States of America, Israel and Iran, FIFA officials maintain that the tournament remains on track.

The competition, set to feature 48 nations for the first time, will take place across North America. Matches are scheduled to be staged at 11 venues in the United States, alongside three in Mexico and two in Canada.

However, concerns about the broader security and diplomatic situation have been closely examined by tournament organisers. FIFA officials have been working with government agencies and international partners while keeping watch on developments connected to the Iran conflict.

In the meantime, Heimo Schirgi, FIFA’s chief operating officer for the World Cup, addressed the situation during remarks at the International Broadcast Centre. His comments came as the global governing body continues assessing potential challenges that could affect travel, participation and logistics.

“If I had a crystal ball, I could tell you now what is going to happen, but obviously, the situation is developing. It’s changing day by day and we are monitoring closely. We’re working together with all our federal partners and also our international partners in evaluating the situation, and we basically take it day by day, and at some stage, we will have a resolution. And the World Cup will go on, obviously, right? The World Cup is too big and we hope that everyone who has qualified can participate,” Schirgi said.

FIFA tackling travel ban implied by USA

Another complication surrounding the event involves travel policies introduced by the United States government. The administration of President Donald Trump has implemented a travel ban affecting several countries whose national teams have secured qualification for the tournament. Those nations include Brazil, Iran, Ivory Coast, Haiti and Senegal.

Notably, the authorities in the United States have indicated that exceptions will be made to ensure participation in the World Cup. Players, team officials and their immediate family members are expected to be allowed entry for the event despite the broader restrictions.

Schirgi confirmed that FIFA has been in communication with Iran’s football federation while monitoring the situation, though he declined to discuss the details of those discussions.