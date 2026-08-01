FIFA president Infantino scraps World Cup sell-off plan after massive backlash

New Delhi:

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has scrapped his plan to sell World Cup profits to private equity following huge backlash from all corners of the football fraternity, which included a boycott call from the UEFA nations.

The decision came after two senior FIFA officials criticised the plan and one resigned. UEFA had threatened to boycott all FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, due to Infantino's decision. The voices grew louder when Concacaf and the Asian Soccer Federation (AFC) joined the chorus, doubling the troubles for Infantino, who then announced that the "proposal will not proceed" in a statement late Friday.

"Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place," Infantino said. "Our purpose has always been - and will always be - to unite and improve. As a result, this proposal will not proceed.

The FIFA president had proposed creating a USD 20 billion company to run the World Cup with private investors including the Kushner family.

UEFA agreed to boycott World Cup

Meanwhile, UEFA's 55-member nations agreed to boycott all FIFA competitions and the World Cup over Infantino's plan. "Some things are simply too important to sell," UEFA said in a statement. "The FIFA World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale."

UEFA's voice mattered big as the 55-member representation has several top teams in the world. This includes the likes of current and two-time champions Spain, two-time winners France, four-time champions Germany, 1966 winners England, among others. The support from Concacaf nations, which has all three nations that hosted the recently concluded World Cup, and from AFC only gave more voice to the opposition.

Carlos Cordeiro, Infantino's senior advisor, resigns

Meanwhile, Infantino's senior advisor Carlos Cordeiro resigned in opposition to Infantino's plans to sell the stakes. "I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup," Cordeiro said in a statement, just hours after FIFA insisted: "Nobody is selling football."

FIFA chief operating officer Kevin Lamour also came down hard on the call. "It is the project of one person," Lamour, a longtime colleague of Infantino at both FIFA and European soccer body UEFA, wrote. "Not only must this project not go ahead … but the time has now come for football political leaders to ask themselves the right questions and make the right decisions."

(With PTI Inputs)

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