FIFA launches new award to honour individuals for actions for peace and unity FIFA has introduced the “FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World” to honour individuals promoting peace and unity through football. The first award will be presented by President Gianni Infantino on December 5, 2025, at the World Cup 2026 Final Draw.

Washington:

FIFA has announced the launch of a new global honour, the “FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World,” which will recognise individuals who have made extraordinary contributions toward promoting peace and unity through football. The award aims to celebrate those who use the power of the sport to bridge divides and inspire harmony among communities across the globe.

Representing the voice of over five billion football fans worldwide, the award embodies FIFA’s core message that “Football Unites the World.” It will highlight the impact of individuals whose actions, both on and off the pitch, have contributed to spreading hope, happiness, and togetherness among people of different backgrounds, cultures, and nations.

The inaugural FIFA Peace Prize will be presented on December 5, 2025, during the Final Draw of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Washington DC. FIFA President Gianni Infantino will personally confer the award at the event, which will gather global football leaders, legends, and representatives from all 48 participating nations.

Gianni Infantino issues statement

The governing body confirmed that the prize will become an annual recognition, paying tribute to those who dedicate their efforts to fostering peace through football and embodying the sport’s unifying spirit. The award will honour not only high-profile figures but also grassroots heroes whose influence reaches local communities around the world.

“In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace. Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World will recognise the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Through this new honour, FIFA aims to further strengthen football’s role as a global force for good, one that not only entertains but also empowers, heals, and unites people in pursuit of peace and shared humanity.