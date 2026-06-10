FIFA introduces multiple new rules for upcoming World Cup 2026, check full list | WATCH

New Delhi:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played under a series of new regulations after the rule-making body IFAB approved changes affecting player behaviour, substitutions, VAR reviews and match management. The revised laws will come into force during the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, introducing stricter punishments for protests, new time limits for substitutions and expanded powers for the Video Assistant Referee.

No covering mouths

One of the biggest changes concerns player confrontations. Footballers who cover their mouth with a hand, arm or shirt while confronting an opponent will now be shown a red card. The rule follows an incident involving Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during the Champions League season.

Time delays and punishment

Substitutions will also be subject to tighter timing regulations. Once replaced, a player must leave the field within 10 seconds using the nearest exit. Failure to do so will prevent the substitute from entering until the next stoppage in play, leaving the team a player short in the meantime. If the next stoppage happens within one minute, the wait then continues.

Referees have also been given greater authority to tackle delays during restarts. If a throw-in or corner kick is considered excessively slow, officials can begin a five-second countdown. Possession may then be awarded to the defending side if the restart is not taken in time.

Tournament organisers have also introduced hydration breaks in each half amid concerns over playing conditions and high temperatures across host venues.

Increase in VAR responsibility

VAR responsibilities have been expanded ahead of the competition. Officials will now be permitted to review incorrectly awarded corner kicks provided the restart has not been delayed. Reviews will also be allowed for attacking fouls committed before play becomes live from a restart situation.

Additional VAR interventions can occur when a second yellow card is clearly incorrect or when disciplinary action is taken against the wrong player because of mistaken identity.

Additional rules

Medical treatment procedures have also been adjusted. Outfield players who receive treatment must remain off the field for one minute before returning. Goalkeepers, players involved in collisions and those suffering serious injuries are exempt from the requirement.

Another change targets team protests. Any player who leaves the pitch in protest against a refereeing decision will receive a red card. Coaches encouraging such action will face the same punishment. Teams found responsible for causing a match abandonment through protest action could also forfeit the fixture.

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