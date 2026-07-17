FIFA introduce championship rings for World Cup winners, 1996 fans can purchase too

New Delhi:

Argentina and Spain will compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. After decimating France in the semi-final, the Luis de La Fuente side progressed to the summit clash, while Argentina picked up a thrilling 2-1 win over England, with Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scoring in the final minutes of the game. They will now compete for the honours in Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ahead of that, FIFA has announced a new award for the winners. They will now award championship rings to the winners of the coveted trophy. Apart from that, the players and management will be accompanied by the traditional trophy and gold medals.

Notably, the championship rings will be introduced for the first time at the men's World Cup, with 30 customised pieces set aside for the victorious team. FIFA will also produce 1,996 additional individually numbered rings that will be made available for purchase by fans.

The governing body said the new award is intended to recognise a tradition widely associated with major sporting competitions in the United States. The winning captain and head coach will receive temporary championship rings immediately after the final, while the permanent versions will be customised before being presented to the players at a later date.

Each ring will feature the World Cup trophy on one side. The opposite side will be personalised to represent the identity of the champions.

Lionel Messi set to create history

Lionel Messi is set to become the first player to start three World Cup finals. He also has the chance to extend his record of 21 World Cup goals.

Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe currently share the lead in the Golden Boot standings with eight goals each. Goals scored in Saturday's third-place playoff will count towards the final tally, as hence Mbappe has the chance to go ahead of the Argentina captain. Ousmane Dembele of France and Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal have five goals each and remain in contention.

Meanwhile, Sunday's final will also include a closing ceremony beginning 90 minutes before kick-off. Post Malone, Ishowspeed and Tom Cruise are scheduled to appear. The half-time show will feature Justin Bieber, Madonna, Coldplay, Shakira and BTS.

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