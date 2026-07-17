FIFA confirms match officials for upcoming World Cup 2026 final; Check details

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. 2010 champions Spain will be taking on three-time winners Argentina in the summit clash of the tournament at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 20th, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title.

It is worth noting that ahead of the game, FIFA came forward and revealed the officials for the game. Notably, Slovenian official Slavko Vincic will be the man in the middle for the World Cup final. He has already been a referee across three games in the ongoing tournament, with his most recent game being the clash between Mexico and Ecuador in the round of 32.

Interestingly, Vincic will be accompanied by Tomaz Klancnik, and Andraz Kovacic is expected to be the second assistant. Additionally, Jordanian official Adham Makhadmeh will be the fourth official in the game.

Lionel Messi speaks ahead of the World Cup final

Many eyes will be set upon Argentina as they take on Spain in the World Cup final. The defending champions performed exceptionally well in the semi-final, defeating England 1-2. After trailing throughout the game, Argentina scored two goals in seven minutes to take the game away from England.

After the win, star forward Lionel Messi took centre stage and talked about his side’s campaign in the tournament so far. He also talked about taking on Spain in the final.

"They’re a tremendous team, with outstanding players. They play excellent football. I know the Spanish side well and they have a style of play they’ve developed over many years. I know the players too. I’ve played against many of them and I follow them closely. Several of the squad play for Barca, a club that means a great deal to me and that I still keep up with. It will be a special World Cup final and obviously, I expect it to be very closely matched,” Messi was quoted as saying by FIFA.

Spain will be coming into the game after defeating title favourites France in the semi-final, and the side will look to put in their best performance as well.

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