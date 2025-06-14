FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Where to watch Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami vs Al Ahly in India? Inter Miami will host Al Ahly in the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The match will be played on Sunday, June 15 at 5:30 AM IST. Check out the broadcast details of the marquee clash.

Florida:

The 2025 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup is set to begin on June 15, with Inter Miami taking on Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium. Since it's the inaugural edition of the restructured FIFA World Cup, the governing body has spent plenty of money on hyping the tournament and also announced a massive prize pot worth $1 billion. The winner of the tournament will earn up to $125 million.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will open the tournament, and there’s tremendous buzz for the same. The club was founded in 2018 by legendary footballer Sir David Beckham and Jorge Mas and over the years, they have been one of the most consistent in the Major League Soccer. Notably, Miami won the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, which helped them qualify for the marquee tournament.

There was controversy regarding the same, as Miami won the cup competition and not the league, but since it was the FIFA president Gianni Infantino who announced the decision, no further conversation happened. In the meantime, apart from Messi, the likes of Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez will be key for the side as well. Javier Mascherano is their head coach.

Al Ahly, on the other hand, qualified for the tournament by winning of 2020-21 CAF Champions League. They are 12-time African champions, but it needs to be seen if the team manages to make a mark in this high-pressure competition. They have the likes of Zizo, Mahmoud Trézéguet and Achraf Bencharki will keep them a good chance to pull off an upset early on.

Inter Miami vs Al Ahly Broadcast details

When is Inter Miami vs Al Ahly match?

Inter Miami vs Al Ahly will be played on Sunday, June 15.

At what time does the Inter Miami vs Al Ahly match begin?

The Inter Miami vs Al Ahly match will begin at 5:30 AM IST.

Where is the Inter Miami vs Al Ahly match being played?

The Inter Miami vs Al Ahly football match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Where can you watch the Inter Miami vs Al Ahly match on TV in India?

The match between Inter Miami vs Al Ahly will be broadcast on Eurosport.

Where can you watch the Inter Miami vs Al Ahly match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Inter Miami vs Al Ahly football match online on Fancode and on DAZN