FIFA Club World Cup 2025: When and where to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich in India? Paris Saint-Germain will play Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atalanta. The winner will progress to the semi-final to play the winner of Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund.

Atlanta:

Paris Saint-Germain will play Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, on July 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bundesliga champion beat Auckland City and Boca Juniors in the group stage but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Benfica. Regardless, the Vincent Kompany side progressed to the round of 16, where they defeated Flamengo 4-2.

PSG, the reigning European champions, hammered Atletico Madrid 4-0 in their first game at the Club World Cup, followed by successive wins against Botafogo and Seattle Sounders. In the round of 16, the Luis Enrique side thrashed Inter Miami 4-0. The number could have increased as PSG were in complete control of the match.

Star forward, Ousmane Dembele, who is one of the contenders to win the Ballon d’Or, is very likely to start his first game for PSG in the Club World Cup 2025. He has been used as a substitute so far. Jamal Musiala, on the other hand, can start for Bayern. Returning from injury, the youngster played only 18 minutes against Flamengo, but against a much tougher opponent, Kompany is expected to start him against PSG.

Meanwhile, the two heavyweights have faced each other 15 times, out of which Bayern have had the upper hand, winning eight matches, while PSG have won six.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Broadcast Details

When is PSG vs Bayern Munich match?

PSG vs Bayern Munich will be played on Saturday, July 5.

At what time does the PSG vs Bayern Munich match begin?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich match will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Where is the PSG vs Bayern Munich match being played?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich football match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich match on TV in India?

The match between PSG vs Bayern Munich won’t be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich football match online on the DAZN app and website. Users need to log in to watch it for free.