FIFA-AFC team to meet stakeholders of Indian football from June 22

A joint team of the FIFA and AFC have scheduled a meeting with the stakeholders of Indian Football on 22nd June, Wednesday.

During the meeting, the visiting delegation might put emphasis on having a time frame regarding the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) elections and compliance with its statutes in the amended constitution.

The team, to be led by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) general secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John, will have two members from FIFA Kenny Jean Marie, who is the chief member associations officer, and Nodar Akhalkatsi, the director of strategic projects and member association governance.

The AFC's deputy general secretary Vahid Kardany, its South Asia Unit head Parushottam Kattel and senior manager of the Central Asia unit Yogesh Desai, are the other members of the joint team.

The joint team will meet the members of the CoA, former AIFF president Praful Patel and the representatives of the state associations.

The team will likely meet Sports Minister Anurag Thakur before leaving the country on June 23.

The visiting team will meet the representatives of the state associations on Wednesday.

A member of the three-member CoA, S Y Quraishi, had said that he did not see non-compliance as an issue with FIFA.

"I don't think FIFA would have an objection to this development. Football elections were long overdue, the erstwhile team had stayed on past its tenure and elections were necessary. I don’t see a noncompliance issue with FIFA here," he had said.

"We hope that FIFA will understand and cooperate and we will cooperate with them as we try to finish this task given to us by the court."

As per the timeline set by the court, a draft AIFF constitution prepared by the CoA in line with the National Sports Code must be circulated among the stakeholders and their feedback sent to CoA counsel Samar Bansal by 30th June.

The CoA must place the constitution before SC by 15th July and the next hearing is scheduled for 21st July.

(Inputs from PTI)