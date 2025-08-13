FC Goa defeat Al Seeb to secure historic spot in AFC Champions League 2 group stage FC Goa secured a 2-1 win over Al Seeb Club to qualify for the AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 group stage. Goals from Dejan Drazic and debutant Javier Siverio sealed the historic victory, marking Goa’s return to continental football after four years.

In a night of high drama at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, FC Goa secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Omani champions Al Seeb Club, booking their berth in the AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 group stage. The win marks the Gaurs’ first continental appearance since 2021 and continues their legacy as one of Indian football’s trailblazers on the Asian stage.

Entering the contest by virtue of their Kalinga Super Cup triumph, FC Goa left nothing to chance. Head coach Manolo Marquez, back at the helm after a national team stint, fielded his strongest XI. All six foreign players started, including fresh recruits Pol Moreno, David Timor, and Javier Siverio, the latter two making their club debuts.

Al Seeb started brightly, dictating possession in the early exchanges. But Goa were more incisive when it mattered. In the 24th minute, Serbian forward Dejan Drazic carved open the game with a moment of brilliance. Latching onto a long ball deep in his own half, he beat the rushing keeper with a deft touch and lofted a measured finish over a scrambling defender to give the hosts a deserved lead.

The Omanis nearly struck back before half-time, as Al Sulaiman Al-Busaidi’s thunderous free-kick fizzed dangerously across the face of goal. However, the Indian side held firm to retain their advantage going into the break.

What happened in the second half?

The second half saw FC Goa double their lead within minutes. Drazic, again central to the action, earned a corner with a tricky run. A clever short routine saw Borja Herrera whip in an accurate delivery, and debutant Siverio rose above the crowd to nod home a powerful header, making it 2-0. Al Seeb responded just past the hour mark. Al-Busaidi turned provider, finding Nasser Al-Rawahi in the box with a sharp cut-back, and the midfielder calmly finished to pull one back.

As the match wore on, the visitors threw numbers forward, but Goa’s backline, led authoritatively by Moreno, stayed compact and resilient. Late chances fell to Udanta Singh and Siverio to seal the result, but neither converted. In stoppage time, a flurry of corners and frantic defending tested the home side’s composure, yet they held on.

Notably, the victory sees FC Goa join fellow Indian side Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the AFC Champions League Two group stage, adding another chapter to Indian football’s growing continental story.