FC Goa announce squad for Champions League

Image Source : TWITTER/FCGOA FC Goa announced their squad for their maiden AFC Champions League campaign on Friday.

FC Goa announced their squad for their maiden AFC Champions League campaign on Friday. Forward Igor Angulo and midfielder Alberto Noguera are missing from among the team's foreign contingent in the 28-man squad while Australian defender James Donachie fills the slot of a player from an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) member nation.

All of the team's group stage matches in the Champions League will be played in Goa. FC Goa face Qatar's Al-Rayyan in their first match on April 14.

As per the rules, the clubs are allowed to have no more than four foreign players in their squad, out of which one has to belong to an AFC member association. Romeo Fernandes makes a comeback to the FC Goa first team for the first time since 2016 with 11 of the players in the squad hailing from the state of Goa.

FC Goa full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván Gonzalez (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita