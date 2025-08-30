FC Bayern Munich agree terms with Chelsea over season-long loan deal for Nicolas Jackson: Report German record champions FC Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed terms with Chelsea FC over the season-long loan deal for striker Nicolas Jackson. He is expected to arrive in Munich soon for his medical ahead of the move.

munich:

With the summer transfer window coming to a close soon, German giants FC Bayern Munich are making moves in the market and securing the signing of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz. Bayern has now reportedly agreed to terms with Chelsea over the season-long loan deal of striker Nicolas Jackson.

The two clubs have agreed upon a sum of Rs 1,54,27,05,000 for the long deal, with a sell-on clause that is not mandatory as well. It is worth noting that Jackson will be arriving in Munich for his medical, which will begin on August 31. The striker has also agreed upon his contract if the buy option clause is triggered in 2026.

Notably, Bayern Munich’s squad looked quite thin at the start of the new season, and with Jackson, the side has added a good option to come off the bench. Star striker Harry Kane could get some well-deserved rest in the upcoming games, with Jackson coming off the bench for the record German champions.

Bayern occupy second place in Bundesliga standings

Speaking of Bayern Munich, the side got off to a stellar start to their Bundesliga campaign, defeating arch-rivals RB Leipzig 6-0 on the opening day of the league. Bayern made a statement in the new season, and they will be hoping to put in similar performances in their upcoming games.

It is worth noting that the team will take on Augsburg away from home in their second game. The two sides will lock horns on August 30, and Bayern will aim to maintain their momentum. Currently, the side sits in second place in the standings and could move into first with the second win of the season.

Harry Kane kicked off the season with a hat trick, with Michael Olise scoring a brace and debutant Luis Diaz getting off to a good start with a goal as well. It could be interesting to see how Bayern fares in their upcoming game.

Also Read: