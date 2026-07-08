FBI launches probe against Argentina Football fed over money laundering amid FIFA World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

Amidst the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly begun examining financial operations linked to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in the United States over allegations of possible money laundering.

According to a report by Argentine newspaper La Nacion cited by Fox Sports Mexico, the investigators are seeking to determine how the AFA, led by President Claudio Tapia, moved hundreds of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system and whether any of those transactions could have resulted in crimes under U.S. jurisdiction.

Notably, TourProdEnter LLC, a Florida-based company that manages the AFA's financial obligations abroad, is identified in the report as one of the principal focuses of the investigation. La Nacion says the documentation it reviewed points to financial activity involving accounts at Citibank, Synovus, Bank of America, JP Morgan and PNC Bank.

“According to documentation obtained and analyzed by LA NACION during the last few months and revealed at the end of 2025 and the beginning of this year, Gillette and Faroni —former Buenos Aires legislator of the Renewal Front— moved at least hundreds of millions of dollars through accounts opened in five US financial entities: Citibank, Synovus, Bank of America, JP Morgan and PNC Bank,” the report claimed.

The newspaper further alleges that TourProdEnter LLC handled at least US$260 million in AFA revenue through those accounts. According to the report, bank records reviewed by the newspaper linked only part of those funds to identifiable operating expenses.

“Through these accounts, TourProdEnter LLC managed at least US$260 million in revenue from the AFA, although—according to bank records analysed by LA NACION —only a portion of these funds can be directly linked to identifiable operating expenses of the organization headed by Tapia. Another US$57 million was distributed among various companies and beneficiaries whose economic justification is not apparent from the documentation reviewed by this newspaper. Among these transfers are wire transfers of tens of millions of dollars to companies that, according to documentation analyzed by LA NACION , do not provide any identifiable services and were controlled by individuals who, according to official records consulted by this newspaper, received social welfare benefits and resided in Bariloche or Buenos Aires,” it added.

Tapia's recent controversies

The reported investigation comes as Tapia faces pressure on multiple fronts. Ahead of the World Cup, the AFA president came under criticism amid corruption investigations, unpopular domestic league changes and a series of warm-up matches against lower-ranked opponents that drew public disapproval.

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