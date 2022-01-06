Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
FA Cup 2021-22: COVID outbreak at Manchester City ahead of Swindon match; Guardiola in isolation

Seven players were sent into isolation as well; assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell to step in as stand-in manager for the third-round FA Cup match on Friday night.

India TV Sports Desk
MANCHESTER Updated on: January 06, 2022 18:52 IST
As many as seven Manchester City players and manager Pep Guardiola were sent into isolation after a COVID-19 outbreak at the club on Thursday.

City indicated they still plan to play their FA Cup match on Friday against Swindon with assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stepping in after Guardiola tested positive.

The English Premier League champions said Guardiola was among 14 backroom staff and seven first-team players ''isolating for COVID-related reasons".

An unvaccinated close contact of an infected person also has to isolate in England, but details were not provided.

Elsewhere, Burnley manager Sean Dyche tested positive and will miss the team’s FA Cup game this weekend against Huddersfield. Burnley have played the fewest games in the Premier League after three of their matches were called off because of outbreaks in opponents’ squads and another due to snow.

(Reported by AP)

