FA Cup 2021-22 Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

What time will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match kick-off?

Manchester United will look to bounce back from a demoralising loss in the Premier League when they host Aston Villa in an FA Cup third-round match. United were beaten 1-0 by Wolverhampton last week for the first loss under Ralf Rangnick that exposed problems in the squad that were apparent under his predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “I’ve obviously seen a lot of criticism and a lot of (it) is absolutely justified," United captain Harry Maguire said. Villa looks to be on the up under recently hired coach Steven Gerrard, whose Liverpool connections as a player should guarantee him a hostile reception at Old Trafford. A signal of Villa's rise to prominence is its ability to attract Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on loan until the end of the season. (AP)

The FA Cup 2021-22 fixture between Manchester United vs Aston Villa will kick off at 1:25 AM IST on Monday night (Tuesday morning).

What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match?

The FA Cup fixture Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD

How to live stream the Manchester United vs Aston Villa fixture?

The FA Cup fixture Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be live-streamed on Sony Liv and Jio TV.