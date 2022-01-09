Sunday, January 09, 2022
     
  5. FA Cup Liverpool vs Shrewsbury LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Live Streaming: Get full details on when and where to watch FA Cup 2021-22 Live Streaming football Online.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2022 17:41 IST
File photo of Liverpool forward Mo Salah.

FA Cup 2021-22 Live Hit by COVID-19 recently, Liverpool's sole focus will be on avoiding a humiliating defeat at the hands of League One side Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds' coronavirus outbreak is beginning to ease, but they are still expected to be far below full strength, potentially opening the door for Shrewsbury to pull off a famous giant-killing.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Live Streaming: How to Watch FA Cup Online

What time will the Liverpool vs Shrewsbury match kick-off?

The FA Cup 2021-22 fixture between Liverpool vs Shrewsbury will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

What TV channel will show the Liverpool vs Shrewsbury match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the match in India as Liverpool announced there will be no Live coverage of the match in the UK. However, fans in the US can watch the match on ESPN+.

How to live stream the Liverpool vs Shrewsbury fixture?

The FA Cup match between Liverpool vs Shrewsbury won't be live-streamed as well.

