'Extra factor of motivation': Ruben Dias opens up on desire of lifting FIFA World Cup 2026 for Ronaldo

New Delhi:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to kick off on June 11th, and 48 sides will be in the running to get their hands on the prestigious title. With the competition right around the corner, there is no doubt that Portugal is being looked at as one of the biggest favourites.

With the likes of Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, and many more stars, Portugal has a stacked squad, and they will be hoping to go to the USA and potentially lift their first-ever FIFA World Cup. It is interesting to note that Portugal will be playing their first WC game against DR Congo on June 17th, and the side will hope to get off to a good start.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Portuguese defender Ruben Dias took centre stage and talked about how the entire squad is feeling motivated over winning the World Cup, as it would be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last.

"It's an extra factor of motivation. It would be a pleasure for all of us to be able to provide that moment for him, for ourselves, for the whole Portugal, to our families. It doesn't represent extra pressure, it represents an even more special desire to be part of [the World] and to get there to win,” Dias told A Bola.

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Vitinha opened up on sharing the pitch with Ronaldo

Ace midfielder Vitinha, who recently won his second straight Champions League title with PSG, also came forward and talked about sharing the pitch with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, branding him as one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

"It’s fantastic. He’s one of the greatest players in history. I’m very proud to share the dressing room with him, learn from him and witness his professionalism every day. I hope we can win the World Cup with him and for him as well. Mainly the way he approaches football: extremely professional and serious. He leaves nothing to chance. He steps onto the pitch knowing he is 100 per cent ready and that he has done everything possible for the team,” he said.

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