Europa League: Alexis Sanchez doubtful for Inter's semifinal against Shakhtar Donetsk

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez's participation in Inter Milan's Europa League semi-final clash against Shakhtar Donetsk to be played on August 18 is in doubt after the Serie A side confirmed he has a hamstring strain.

Sanchez picked up the injury in the 2-1 quarter-final win over Bayer Leverkusen earlier this week.

"Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests this morning in Duisburg after suffering an injury during our match against Bayer Leverkusen," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The tests confirmed that he has suffered a strain in his right hamstring. His condition will continue to be reassessed over the next few days," it added.

The Chilean forward, who only last week completed a permanent move to Inter from Manchester United, has contributed four goals and 11 assists in 31 appearances for Inter this season.

Inter had last Thursday announced the signing of Sanchez on a permanent transfer from United and he put pen to paper on a deal till 2023.

