Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia Live Streaming: How to Watch UKR vs MKD Live Online

Euro 2020 UKR vs MKD Live Streaming: Ukraine and North Macedonia meet in Bucharest on Thursday evening, hoping to claim three crucial points in their second Group C match at Euro 2020. Both sides tasted defeat in their opening games, with Andriy Shevchenko's men losing a thrilling 3-2 encounter with the Netherlands, while the Red Lynxes were defeated 3-1 by Austria.

When is the Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia match?

What are the timings of the Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia match?

The Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia match will take place on Thursday, June 17.

The Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia match will start at 06:30 AM IST.

Where is the Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia match?

The Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia match will be played at the National Arena, Bucharest (Romania).

Which TV channel will broadcast the Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia match?

The Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia match?

The Euro 2020 Ukraine vs North Macedonia match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.