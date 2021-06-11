Image Source : TWITTER/AZZURRI Turkey vs Italy EURO 2020 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch TUR vs ITA Live Online on Sony Liv and other online streaming platforms.

Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy Live Streaming: How to Watch TUR vs ITA Live Online

The much-awaited Euro 2020 is finally kicking off a year later in 2021 as Italy host Turkey at the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome. After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the Italians bounced back strongly, winning all 10 of their qualifying matches for the European Championship. Roberto Mancini's men are currently on a 27-match unbeaten run.

Turkey have also been impressive. They took four points off France in qualifying, including a 2-0 win over the World Cup champions, and lost only one of their matches to finish second in the group. The Italian government has decided that the Stadio Olimpico can be filled to 25 percent capacity, amounting to a maximum of 15,948 spectators.

When is the Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy match?

The Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy match will take place on Saturday, June 12.

What are the timings of the Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy match?

The Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy match?

The Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, Italy.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy match?

The Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy match?

The Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.