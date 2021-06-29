Euro 2020 Sweden vs Ukraine Live Streaming: How to Watch SWE vs UKR Round of 16 Online

Follow us on Image Source : AP Euro 2020 Sweden vs Ukraine live streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch SWE vs UKR Round-of-16 match online on SonyLIV.

After the England-Germany contest at Wembley, the action will shift to Glasgow where Sweden will face Ukraine for a place in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Sweden registered a 3-2 win over Poland before a 0-0 draw against Spain and an important 1-0 win over Slovakia. Ukraine, on the other hand, finished third in their group after registering a 2-1 win over North Macedonia and two defeats against Netherlands and Austria.

The European Championships began a year late because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020. The host cities for the EURO 2020 extravaganza are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.

