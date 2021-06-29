Euro 2020 Sweden vs Ukraine Live Streaming: How to Watch SWE vs UKR Round of 16 Online

Sweden vs Ukraine Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch SWE vs UKR Round-of-16 match online on SonyLIVEuro 2020 SWE vs UKR Live Streaming: After the England-Germany contest at Wembley, the action will shift to Glasgow where Sweden will face Ukraine for a place in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Sweden registered a 3-2 win over Poland before a 0-0 draw against Spain and an important 1-0 win over Slovakia. Ukraine, on the other hand, finished third in their group after registering a 2-1 win over North Macedonia and two defeats against Netherlands and Austria.
The European Championships began a year late because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020. The host cities for the EURO 2020 extravaganza are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.
When is Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 Round-of-16 match?
Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 Round-of-16 will take place on Wednesday, June 30.
What are the timings of Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 Round-of-16 match?
Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 Round-of-16 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.
Where is Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 Round-of-16 match?
Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will be played at Hampden Park, Glasgow
Which TV channel will broadcast Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 Round-of-16 match?
Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 Round-of-16 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 in English.
Where can you live stream Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 Round-of-16 match?
Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 Round-of-16 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2) in India.