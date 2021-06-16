Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Italy vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch ITA vs SUI Live Online on Sony Liv and other online streaming platforms.

Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland Live Streaming: How to Watch ITA vs SUI Live Online

Euro 2020 ITA vs SUI Live Streaming: Having impressed the watching continent in their opening win, Italy now take on local rivals Switzerland on Wednesday, at Rome's historic Stadio Olimpico. While the Azzurri effectively need only a point to progress, their less illustrious neighbours are seeking their first win of Euro 2020, following a frustrating draw with Group A counterparts Wales. Find details of Euro 2020 ITA vs SUI live streaming details below:

Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland Live Streaming: How to Watch ITA vs SUI Live Online

When is the Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland match?

What are the timings of the Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland match?

The Euro 2020 France vs Germany match will take place on Thursday morning (Wednesday night), June 17.

The Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland match?

The Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy).

Which TV channel will broadcast the Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland match?

The Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland match?

The Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.