Euro 2020 Christian Eriksen collapse: How Simon Kjaer heroics saved teammate's life

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Denmark's team captain Simon Kjaer (right) comforts Christian Eriksen's partner Sabrina Kvist as Eriksen was taken away from the field on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday.

The much-awaited Euro 2020 survived an early tragedy in the tournament when Denmark's star player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during Denmark vs Finland match in Oslo on Saturday night.

And while the player has been confirmed stable and out of danger now after being admitted to the hospital, the news could have been far worse if not for the quick reaction and presence of mind of Danish players -- especially captain Simon Kjaer, reported Daily Mail.

Image Source : AP Denmark's Christian Eriksen lays on the ground after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021.

It further read that before medical staff arrived on the pitch for Eriksen, Kjaer's quick thinking played a pivotal role in saving his life.

Spanish daily Marca reported: "The Denmark captain sprinted the length of the pitch and sprung into action: he took Eriksen's pulse, he made sure that his tongue was not blocking his airway and placed him in an upright position."

Kjaer prevented the Inter Milan star from swallowing his tongue as in a period of convulsion, the tongue becomes the hardest muscle in the body and prevents air from reaching the lungs.

"We're just lucky that the players on the pitch knew what to do, to put him in a safe position and make sure he wasn't choking and alert the medical team," a leading cardiologist told Daily Mail.

Kjaer then ensured that his teammates escorted Eriksen off the ground with the medical staff to ensure no photographers managed to take pictures and videos of him. Kjaer was also seen comforting partner Sabrina Kvist, who was seen crying at the edge of the field and was confused of the fate of the midfielder.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle and Daniel Wass of Denmark guard Cristian Eriksen from cameras while medical staff examined the unconscious player during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group B match between Denmark and Finland on June 12, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said things were really close as Christian wasn't breathing despite showing pulse earlier.

"Christian was breathing, and I could feel his pulse. But suddenly that changed," Boesen. "And as everyone saw, we started giving him CPR.

"We managed to get Christian back. And he spoke to me before he was taken to the hospital."