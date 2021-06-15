Tuesday, June 15, 2021
     
Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate makes change to England squad

Injured backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson is replaced by Aaron Ramsdale after the former reported a hip injury issue.

London Published on: June 15, 2021 15:42 IST
england football players, england football team, euro 2020
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of England football players.

A change has been made in England’s European Championship squad with injured backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson replaced by Aaron Ramsdale.

UEFA’s regulations allow in-tournament replacements of goalkeepers in Euro 2020 squads on medical grounds and Henderson has a hip issue.

Ramsdale was in the provisional squad for the tournament before being cut.

Jordan Pickford is England’s starting goalkeeper and is due to be the first choice in the second Group D game against Scotland. He also played in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Croatia.

