Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia Live Streaming: How to Watch FIN vs RUS Live Online 

Euro 2020 FIN vs RUS Live Streaming: Finland will aim to carry the momentum forward from their bittersweet win over Denmark when they travel to the Krestovsky Stadium to take on Russia on matchday two of Euro 2020 Group B. Markku Kanerva's side secured a 1-0 win over their Scandinavian neighbours on a day where football came second, while Russia's first game of the tournament ended in a comprehensive 3-0 loss to Belgium. Find details of Euro 2020 FIN vs RUS live streaming details below:

The Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia match will take place on Wednesday, June 16.

The Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia match will start at 06:30 PM IST.

The Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia match will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg (Germany).

The Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

The Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.