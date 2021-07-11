Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Euro 2020: Fans to present low-risk transmission proof before final

If one is a fan in London who has a valid ticket for entering the Wembley Stadium for the Euro final on Sunday, then he/she has to present evidence that they are at a low risk of transmitting the COVID-19 infection.

With 60,000 spectators slated to watch the finale between England and Spain, there is a fear of the virus running amok through the gathering. With the delta variant of the virus causing a surge in cases, it is clear that no one wants to take a chance with protocols. Hence, the unprecedented requirements to gain entry into Wembley for the final.

In the guidelines issued by UEFA, a fan has to make sure that they have the mobile match ticket and an ID which matches the one given in the ticketing system.

"Face coverings must be worn upon entry to the stadium and in all indoor areas. You can take it off ONLY when seated in view of the pitch," says the guide.

Fans have to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result to be uploaded 48 hours before the entry into the stadium. Various rules related to COVID-19 infections such as maintaining distance, keeping the mask on, using the disinfectant stations, avoiding physical contact and sneeze/cough into your elbow are to be followed.

The guide also mentions that fans have to reach the stadium in their allocated 30-minute slot. During halftime, they have to be seated at their place and limit interaction with others. It is to be noted that fans who fail to present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test would be denied entry.

The fans being reminded of the strict COVID guidelines ahead of the Euro final comes at a time when England has seen a surge in the cases caused by the virus. Evidence by health experts suggest that there has been an uptick in virus cases in Europe since fans were allowed into the stadiums across the pan-Europe event.